“We’ve got a target on our back. We know that,” junior point guard Jared Harper said. “We're going to work hard every day just trying to get better. We want to be the best team in the country. We want to win a national championship. That's our goals for this season. We go through every practice, every game just trying to fulfill those dreams.”

And like last week’s contest, the Bulldogs aren’t expected to offer up much of a challenge Tuesday night. Once again it's a game that’s more about the Tigers and less about their opponent.

AUBURN | After a six-day break following a 50-point win over Saint Peter’s, No. 8 Auburn is finally back in action against UNC Asheville.

Harper said the team has been taking extra free throws this past week after shooting just .657 through the first seven games, which is just one of the areas they’re focusing on to improve.

“We need to continue to rebound the ball better,” said Harper, who leads the SEC in assists averaging 7.0 per game. “We do a good job of getting some stops and forcing people to take tough shots, so I just think if we're able to focus on our rebounding and just making those free throws, everything else will come along.”

Auburn, 6-1, is 12th in the SEC in free throw shooting and second in rebounding averaging 43.1 per game. Bryce Brown leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game followed by Harper’s 14.6.

UNC Asheville is 1-6 on the season with six-straight losses since an opening win over St. Andrews. All the losses have been by 14 or more points including a 100-49 defeat at N.C. State. The Bulldogs are shooting just .381 from the floor, which ranks 337th in the country, .292 from 3-point range, which ranks 304th, and committing 18.7 turnovers per game, which ranks 349th.

Freshman guard DeVon Baker leads the UNCA in scoring averaging 15.6 points per game. He’s also averaging 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 3.9 turnovers per game.

Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.