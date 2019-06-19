OMAHA | Auburn has rallied from three-run deficits twice in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll have to do it a third time in order to survive and advance in the 2019 College World Series.

Play resumes at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning with Louisville leading the Tigers 4-1 going into the top of the fifth inning. The game was suspended at 2:55 p.m. CT Tuesday due to rain.



Freshman right-hander Richard Fitts is expected to take the mound for Auburn. He earned a win over No. 3 national seed Georgia Tech with six shutout innings in the Atlanta Regional, allowed six runs in 5.1 innings against No. 14 national seed North Carolina after the Tigers opened up a 13-0 first-inning lead in the Chapel Hill Super Regional and allowed a run in 2.0 innings against Mississippi State Sunday in AU’s opening game of the College World Series.

On Tuesday, AU starter Bailey Horn allowed four runs, two earned, in 3.1 innings before turning it over to Elliott Anderson, who got the final two outs of the fourth.



Auburn’s lone run came in the second on an RBI groundout by Kason Howell that scored Edouard Julien from third.



The Tigers had a couple of other chances to score. With runners on first and third in the first, Steven Williams hit a hard liner up the middle, which bounced off UL starter Bobby Miller, who picked it up and threw Williams out at first.



With Will Holland at second base and two outs in the third, Williams drove a line drive to right field, but Drew Campbell fielded it cleanly and threw Holland out at home to end the inning.



Auburn lost the opening game of the CWS after giving up four runs in the bottom of ninth in a 5-4 loss to Mississippi State Sunday night, sending the Tigers into the loser’s bracket.



But Auburn had its share of late-inning heroics to advance to the CWS.



The Tigers trailed Georgia Tech 5-2 heading to the ninth inning of day two of the Atlanta Regional before scoring four runs including a walk-off three-run home run by Steven Williams with two outs to win 6-5.



Auburn trailed No. 14 national seed North Carolina 5-2 after seven innings in the opening game of the Chapel Hill Super Regional before scoring five runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth to secure an 11-7 win.



The winner of AU-UL will play the loser’s of Wednesday afternoon’s game between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State in an elimination game Thursday at 7 p.m.



ESPN is scheduled to air all the games at TD Ameritrade Park Wednesday.

