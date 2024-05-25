(UPDATED: 9:10 p.m.) Auburn currently sits in fourth place at the NCAA Championships at Carlsbad, Calif., after shooting +5 on Day 2, finishing +10 going into the third day of competition on Saturday.

Freshman Jackson Koivun was up-and-down on the front nine, birdieing holes 1, 4, 5 but putting bogeys on the scorecard on No. 2 and 3. A bogey on No. 14 was his only error on the back nine as the Ben Hogan Award winner put up eight pars to shoot even (72) on the day.

After making a birdie on No. 5, Brendan Valdes made three straight bogeys to finish the front. Bogeys on No. 12 and 13 put him at +4 before the junior rallied with three birdies in the last five holes to shoot 73 (+1).