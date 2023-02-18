"Really good offensive team," the Auburn coach said. "Fourth in the league in scoring, third in 3-point makes, third in free throws attempted. They shoot a good percentage from 3. Coach Stackhouse spent a lot of time in the NBA as a player and a coach, so he's got great sets, and they run great pieces, and he'll put four or five guys on the court at a time who can shoot the ball."

Bruce Pearl knows what his team will be against in both the challenging venue and tough basketball team.

AUBURN | To say Vanderbilt's Memorial Gymnasium has been a house of horrors for Auburn over the years would be an understatement. Heading into Saturday's matchup in Nashville, the Tigers are 18-51 in away games against the Commodores.

One of the problems Vanderbilt poses for the Tigers is Liam Robbins, a seven-foot forward that leads the team with 14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and three blocks per game, the last of which ranks tied-3rd in the nation.

"One of the best centers in the league," Pearl said of Robbins. "Leads the league in blocked shots, is a tough one-on-one cover down in the post. Big, strong, physical player."

And then there are the differences that Vandy's gym presents, including the benches being on the baseline on opposites sides of the court. Pearl has said more than once this season that the Tigers' defense operates much better when defending in front of Auburn's bench, so how will this enhance the difficulty? It starts with his team's ability to talk.

"I think the ability to communicate with your team on both ends is pretty important," Pearl said. "And I think we've seen that. So, I've got to remind myself to coach from the baseline the next two days. Just stand at the baseline and see if I can communicate with them.

"It's different. Can you imagine coaching a football game from behind the endzone? I always have to equate things in football terms here at Auburn so that people can understand, which I don't mind."

Despite the lousy history, Auburn has defeated Vanderbilt in Memorial the past two visits, including a 73-67 victory in February 2021.

After a big performance by Auburn's bench against Missouri – the substitutes put up 33 points, led by K.D. Johnson's 15 – Pearl is hoping that that trend will continue. The Commodores average 30.4 points per game from their reserves, so it will be a matchup that Auburn needs to win to snatch a victory out of a place that has been so difficult in the past.

As for the floor, Allen Flanigan understands it will be something new for his teammates that haven't played in Memorial before.

"It's definitely something they'll have to get used to in the first couple minutes of the game," the guard said. "It's an elevated court; the gym kind of looks like an older auditorium. It'll be something different than what we're used to."

It's another big challenge for a team looking to strengthen its NCAA Tournament case. Flanigan knows his coach will be ready for the challenge just from his actions.

"Everything is just amplified," he said. "That's usually when we know he's getting more intense, and we usually respond very well to it and play harder."

Auburn and Vanderbilt tip off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game airs on SEC Network.