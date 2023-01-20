"Obviously, we're going to try to get ready for the team that beat Clemson and beat Kentucky," the coach said.

Bruce Pearl knows precisely which team he will prepare his players for.

If there were any way to describe this year's South Carolina team, it would be a Jekyll and Hyde comparison. The Gamecocks sit at 8-10 and 1-4 in the conference but went into Rupp Arena and defeated Kentucky to break the Wildcats' long home-winning streak.

Pearl will especially prepare for star freshman GG Jackson. The 6-foot-9 forward leads the Gamecocks with 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and is already being hyped as a possible lottery pick in this year's NBA draft.

"He's a gifted offensive player, and I'm sure he's going to be really aggressive making Jaylin guard him," Pearl said. "Right now, they've been playing him at a lot of the three."

The Gamecocks can also shoot it from deep. In the upset win over Kentucky, they made 11 shots from behind the arc, including six by Meechie Johnson, a transfer from Ohio State. And, when the shots don't fall for them, Auburn will have to be sure to block out and get to the ball.

"Kind of a sneaky good offensive rebounding team. They're ranked 49th nationally in offensive rebounding, so we got to do a good job of keeping them off the boards," Pearl said.

For the Tigers, it will be up to Wendell Green and the stable of guards to play well. As Pearl notes, as the guards go, Auburn goes.

"I think since the Georgia game, our guards have outplayed their competition," the coach said. "We kind of pointed out that in our three losses this year — Memphis, USC and Georgia — that the guard play was a factor. And our guards took that to heart, and Wendell took that to heart."

That play is especially crucial on the defensive end. Pearl pointed out that Zep Jasper and K.D. Johnson often draw the tough assignment of guarding the opponent's best offensive player. The effort has transitioned to their offensive game as well.

"Here in this winning streak, or in the last four games, they've done a great job defensively," Pearl said. "And I think they've been efficient offensively in this sense: I would say in the last four games, the two of them, I'm going to guess, have maybe four turnovers in four games combined."

Auburn and South Carolina tip off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game airs on the SEC Network.