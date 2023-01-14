State enters the game ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 56.8 points per game. And, in 16 games this season, they have let up 65-or-more points just three times. Allen Flanigan knows the Tigers must come with their A game against Chris Jans' side.

"Big, strong and athletic," the Auburn coach described the Bulldogs. "You will go on the floor, get down there, and there will be three or four of those guys you think should be playing on Saturday afternoon for Mississippi State – defensive end, left tackle types … It will not be a game for the faint of heart."

AUBURN | For those coming to Neville Arena for Saturday's matchup between No. 21 Auburn and Mississippi State, you best get ready for a fight, Bruce Pearl warns.

"It's gonna be a dog fight," the guard said. "We're gonna have to go out there and scrap and fight. They're tough and aggressive."

The Bulldogs aren't the only ones that can play defense, though. Auburn is ranked 37th in scoring defense (63.2 points per game), including holding high-powered Arkansas to 59 points this past Saturday in Neville Arena.

One of the main focuses for Pearl's team will be State center Tolu Smith, who leads the Bulldogs in scoring (13.6) and rebounds (7.6) per game. It will be critical for Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell to be disciplined against the big man.

"They get the ball inside to him, he takes it to contact, and they do a great job of getting him to the foul line," Pearl said. "First possession of the game, they're going to throw the ball to Tolu and try to get Johni Broome in foul trouble."

Pearl thinks Broome should get as much attention for his play as Smith.

"He's consistently played harder, played with more effectiveness," the coach said. "We're able to go in there, and he's finished at a higher percentage. He's got a level of confidence, having been a third-year player, it makes a big difference heading into league play."

The Bulldogs struggle on the offensive side of the court, averaging just 65.8 points per game, with Smith the only player averaging double figures in points, but are deadly on the offensive boards, coming down with 13.7 per game. A lot of that, of course, is due to Smith.

"He's known for sealing off his defender and getting easy baskets, so him in the backup, whoever backs him up, are just known for just sealing close to the basket," Dylan Cardwell said. "So just making sure that we're just away towards the ball and making sure that we're physical enough to get around a good seal."

Auburn and Mississippi State tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game airs on SEC Network.