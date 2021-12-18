Tigers rally for road win

“This will help us tremendously, just being down in that situation with the crowd against us,” said Kessler. “I think it's gonna be extremely important just to how we handle adversity moving forward.”

No. 13 Auburn rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat St. Louis 74-70 Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena. The Tigers improve to 10-1 and earn their second true road win of the season.

AUBURN | The Tigers were on the ropes before Walker Kessler dunked them right back into the game.

Jabari Smith jump started the rally with a 3-pointer with 6:51 left to cut the St. Louis lead to 60-52. Kessler scored six of AU’s next eight points on alley-oop dunks off a high pick-and-roll to cut the lead to 64-60 with 4:09 left.

Kessler cut it to 66-64 with two free throws and then Lior Berman drained a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 67-66 lead with 2:14 left. Tied 70-70, K.D. Johnson drove inside and made a layup to put AU back on top. Wendell Green sealed the game with two free throws with 2.0 seconds left.

Auburn made 8 of its last 10 field goal attempts.

“Wendell Green for Auburn had a calmness to him that I'm not going to forget. He was poised,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “We found a set that worked two years ago. The same set, completely different players, very similar spacing. And it was what pulled us away in the second half in Birmingham -- same set, same play. It was even better tonight.

“Walker Kessler at the rim, Jabari Smith in the corner, the ball in Wendell Green's hands. You might ask yourself why didn't I go to it sooner?”

Kessler finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Green had 15 points and eight assists, Smith 13 points and Johnson 11.

Auburn struggled to contain St. Louis point guard Yuri Collins, who fouled out with 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. St. Louis out-rebounded Auburn 46-27 and held a 40-32 edge with points in the paint.

“Very disappointed with our rebounding,” said Pearl.

The Tigers return to action Wednesday against Murray State. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.