Joseph Phillips doesn't need a name tag around Auburn. The four-star outside linebacker has become a familiar face around campus, taking multiple visits this month. He found himself back on the Plains for a spring practice Wednesday, alongside his teammate Elijah Hall. He's become frequent visitor and the Tigers are quite okay with that. "I say they’re pushing pretty hard," Phillips said. "Any chance they get, they want me to come up here. Which is a good thing, I want to feel wanted, I say it all the time. Just like having a girlfriend."

Joseph Phillips returned to Auburn Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Phillips watched what he called a "physical" practice during his visit, mostly observing the Jack linebackers. One thing he noticed? There's not that many of them. "It’s only like five people in the room, but they got giants in the room," Phillips said. "It just means I got a better chance of coming to play, though. Next year, I know they’re not gonna get that many, they’re gonna get like two, three people, so you still have a good chance to come play, just got to play ball." It's not just Hugh Freeze that can recognize Phillips when he's walking the halls of the Woltosz Football Performance Center. It's something he enjoys and shows that the Tigers are genuine in how much they want him. "I’ve talked to every coach they have," Phillips said. "From personnel to coaches, all the way to the highest form you got. I ain’t got to walk around with a name tag, everybody just knows that’s Joe. Which I like that too."