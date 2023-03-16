Tigers pushing hard for Phillips
Joseph Phillips doesn't need a name tag around Auburn.
The four-star outside linebacker has become a familiar face around campus, taking multiple visits this month. He found himself back on the Plains for a spring practice Wednesday, alongside his teammate Elijah Hall.
He's become frequent visitor and the Tigers are quite okay with that.
"I say they’re pushing pretty hard," Phillips said. "Any chance they get, they want me to come up here. Which is a good thing, I want to feel wanted, I say it all the time. Just like having a girlfriend."
Phillips watched what he called a "physical" practice during his visit, mostly observing the Jack linebackers. One thing he noticed? There's not that many of them.
"It’s only like five people in the room, but they got giants in the room," Phillips said. "It just means I got a better chance of coming to play, though. Next year, I know they’re not gonna get that many, they’re gonna get like two, three people, so you still have a good chance to come play, just got to play ball."
It's not just Hugh Freeze that can recognize Phillips when he's walking the halls of the Woltosz Football Performance Center. It's something he enjoys and shows that the Tigers are genuine in how much they want him.
"I’ve talked to every coach they have," Phillips said. "From personnel to coaches, all the way to the highest form you got. I ain’t got to walk around with a name tag, everybody just knows that’s Joe. Which I like that too."
Outside of Auburn, he's visited Georgia, Clemson, Florida and Florida State, with visits to Tennessee, Penn State and Texas A&M on the horizon. Already, some schools are starting to separate themselves in his mind.
"Out of the ones that I’ve visited, there’s like three of them that I would really consider going to," Phillips said. "Auburn’s gonna always be in the picture. Auburn's not gonna go nowhere. They’re one of the schools that’s showing the most interest."
Originally, Phillips was aiming for a March decision, but that's gonna likely be pushed back until he does his official visits, just so he can experience the whole process.
Is Auburn gonna get one?
“That’s already set in stone," Phillips said. "I just know I’m gonna OV here. They were talking more so toward when the football season starts, but if it happens in summer, it happens in summer.”
Phillips is the No. 9 player in Alabama and the No. 214 player in the nation.