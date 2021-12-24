Tigers protecting themselves from COVID
FORT MYERS | One team, Texas A&M, has already had to back out of a bowl game due to roster numbers caused by many factors including COVID-19. The College Football Playoff committee has put in a plan for such instances for Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia and Michigan.
As of now, everything is in place for Auburn to take on Houston on Dec. 28 in the Birmingham Bowl.
"I think the guys are taking that initiative to do what they have to do to protect ourselves, each other, this coaching staff, and the staff around here," Derick Hall said on Dec. 17. "I think everyone is doing a great job of that and practicing social distancing still."
The Tigers made it the entire season without having to postpone or cancel a game, unlike last season when the Mississippi State game was rescheduled almost a month after its original date of Nov. 14. The players rely on Dr. Michael Goodlett, who serves as the athletic department's chief medical officer. He
"We're just following his instructions, doing the stuff that we need to do, taking the proper protocols and proper steps to, you know, keep everybody safe this year," Caleb Wooden said.
And it's not a new situation for the Tigers. The last two seasons, according to Hall, have helped make the players accept more responsibility.
"We've been through the bubble," he said. "We've been through situations where we were really limited with the things we could do. We know that next step we want to take, and we know Covid is still around and still lingering."