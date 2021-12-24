Tigers protecting themselves from COVID

FORT MYERS | One team, Texas A&M, has already had to back out of a bowl game due to roster numbers caused by many factors including COVID-19. The College Football Playoff committee has put in a plan for such instances for Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia and Michigan.

As of now, everything is in place for Auburn to take on Houston on Dec. 28 in the Birmingham Bowl.

"I think the guys are taking that initiative to do what they have to do to protect ourselves, each other, this coaching staff, and the staff around here," Derick Hall said on Dec. 17. "I think everyone is doing a great job of that and practicing social distancing still."