The New Mexico State quarterback put on a show in a 49-14 victory over the Flames last year, throwing for 214 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 215 yards and three scores. He's been just as good in 2023, putting up 2,257 passing yards for 19 touchdowns to just six interceptions, along with 703 yards and five scores on the ground.

If anyone is familiar with what Diego Pavia can do on the football field, it is Hugh Freeze and the rest of Auburn's coaching staff that came from Liberty following last season.

"He's a handful for sure," Freeze said. "And they're using him in a lot of ways, in a lot of motions and shifts and formations, and they've got a really good plan, and he can make a lot of things happen with his feet."

The Tigers have faced some dual-threat quarterbacks so far this season, including LSU's Jayden Daniels and Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, who Ron Roberts' defense was able to contain this past Saturday in Fayetteville. And while Jefferson and Pavia are very different – the Arkansas QB has 50 pounds or more on the Aggies' signal-caller –, Jalen McLeod thinks that already facing a player that can use his feet to make plays will benefit the Tigers.

"It still helps because we have to keep our eyes when we drop back into coverage on KJ because he still wants to run a little bit," he said. "It's one in the same but different at the same time."

As for what McLeod has seen on tape of Pavia, he brought out one word: shifty.

"He wants to make plays," he said. "Our biggest thing is limit him, make sure we contain him. Our biggest thing is when we win, we've got to make sure to retrace our steps because he's going to try to hit the A-gap or B-gap and get out of there."