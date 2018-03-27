“I thought Calvin Coker did great work for us and was pretty efficient.”

“Man, Will Holland, those two swings he had tonight were beautiful,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Jay Estes changes the whole course of the ballgame with the three plays he made defensively.

Will Holland was named MVP after hitting two home runs, Jay Estes made three circus catches in centerfield and Calvin Coker came out of the bullpen to close out the Tigers’ ninth win in 10 Capital City Classics.

Pitching, hitting and defense. No. 9 Auburn excelled in all three areas to beat Alabama 5-2 Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

Auburn jumped on top 4-0 in the second inning on a three-run home run by Edouard Julien and a solo home run by Holland, both over the left field wall.

Holland added another solo shot to left-center in the seventh to give the Tigers their 27th home run of the season. Auburn hit just 30 all of last year.

“We didn’t play Auburn baseball in Lexington. We didn’t execute,” said Holland of the team losing two of three at Kentucky last weekend. “We just came out here tonight to try to get the train rolling. We ended up doing that. I think everyone in the lineup hit a ball hard tonight.”

The Tigers totaled 13 hits including five for extra bases. Holland, Estes, Steven Williams, Brendan Venter and Conor Davis had two hits apiece

Estes ran down a line drive deep in left-center field, banging into the wall to take away at least a double in the first inning. He made a diving catch in center to end the third, and another diving catch to end the fifth and save a run.

“Oh my God, he’s incredible,” Holland said. “He was lights-out tonight. That was incredible to watch.”

Auburn starter Jack Owen (1-1) didn’t allow a run on one hit in 4.0 innings to earn his first career win. The freshman left-hander struck out four and issued two walks on 73 pitches.

Alabama got a run on three hits off Welby Malczewski in the sixth, but Coker came on to hold the Tide to one run on two hits in the final 4.0 innings to earn his fifth save of the season.

“We were really looking for somebody else to emerge but couldn’t get it,” Thompson said. “But Calvin came in and he’s really holding the rope for us until we get a couple of guys back."

Coker struck out five and issued one walk on 57 pitches.

“I definitely had a chip on my shoulder,” said Coker after giving up five runs including two home runs in two appearances at Kentucky. “I was ready tonight. I was locked in. I was definitely ready and it’s tough to lose when you’ve got a defense like that behind you.”

Auburn hosts Missouri this weekend for a three-game series. First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN.