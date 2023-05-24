“It’s really exciting. We’re getting hot at the right time,” said senior Bryson Ware, who hit his 22nd home run of the season. “It’s really exciting to see the team link it up offensively and on the mound.”

The Tigers pounded out seven extra-base hits in a 10-4 win over Missouri in the opening round of the SEC Tournament Tuesday night at the Hoover Met.

Auburn, the No. 5 seed, advances to play No. 4 seed Vanderbilt Wednesday night. AU improves to 34-19-1 overall with its ninth consecutive conference win and first SECT win since 2019.

Cole Foster’s 416-foot, 3-run blast into the trees beyond the right field wall gave Auburn a 7-4 lead in the fourth inning, and Ware’s 2-run shot over the left-centerfield wall capped the scoring in the eighth.

“Cole puts us up with a really good swing,” said Ware. “The momentum just shifted back to us and they could never really regain it. It’s huge, him doing it on both sides of the field.”

Chase Isbell (3-1) had his best outing of the season throwing 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn the win. He walked two and struck out two on 52 pitches.

Zach Crotchfelt earned his first-career save holding Mizzou to one hit over the final 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.

“I thought we were a little out of character early,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I thought our engine was revved too much. We had a great crowd here with us.

“I thought Chase Isbell settled the game for us just a little bit. And I thought Cole Foster’s home run just really allowed us to exhale and get back to playing our brand of baseball. Zach Crotchfelt was tremendous for us tonight.”