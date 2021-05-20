Tigers power past Mizzou

Auburn improves to 24-25 overall and 9-19 in the SEC while Missouri falls to 14-35, 7-21. AU remains in a tie with Texas A&M for the 12th and final spot in the SEC Tournament after the Aggies beat LSU 2-1.

“It was fun,” said Owen. “It was good to get that first couple of zeros and give my offense a chance to grow that lead. Because once we got them down a little bit, our offense just started exploding.”

Jack Owen didn’t allow an earned run in 6.2 innings and the Tigers pounded out seven extra-base hits in a 15-6 win over Missouri Thursday night at Taylor Stadium.

In the opener of another must-win seres, Auburn played one of its best games of the season.

Owen (2-4) earned the win holding UM to four hits and two unearned runs in 6.2 innings. He struck out seven and issued just one walk on 91 pitches.

Auburn’s offense got going in the second inning as Judd Ward brought a run home on a sacrifice fly and Ryan Bliss another on a two-out double. Rankin Woley hit a solo home run to leadoff the third and an RBI double in the fifth to give AU a 4-0 lead.

The Tigers broke it open with four runs in the sixth as Kason Howell hit a 2-run home runs and Bliss brought home two on a single. Bliss added an RBI single in the seventh to put AU up 9-0.

After UM cut it to 9-2 in the seventh, Howell hit his second home run of the game, a 3-run blast over the left field wall. Bliss added an RBI double, Tyler Miller an RBI groundout and Woley an RBI single as AU scored six in the eighth to go up 15-2.

“When the bottom half can get on, it just churns,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “Nobody is seeing the ball as good the last three weeks as Rankin Woley. Ryan Bliss is as consistent as all get-out and Kason Howell pokes his head up and hits two home runs tonight, both on breaking balls with two outs.

“That’s a good night. We played some big offense. Hopefully, we can come out here with the same mindset to be able to do that tomorrow.”

Defensively, Auburn turned two double plays including a 9-3 in the second as Steven Williams caught a line drive in right field and fired it to first to catch the runner off the base.

Bliss was 4 of 6 with two doubles and a career-high five RBI, Woley 4 of 5 with a double, home run and three RBI, and Howell 3 of 6 with a double, two home runs and a career-high five RBI. Woley has four home runs in his last five games.

“I just wanted to come out and set the tone for the guys,” said Bliss. “We linked up tonight really well. When 1-9 are hitting and battling at-bats, it’s very hard to get us out. We showed why we’re one of the best hitting teams in the SEC.”

Cam Hill was 1 of 3 with four runs scored, Ward 1 of 2 with two runs scored and one RBI and Ryan Dyal 1 of 2 with two runs scored and three walks.

Will Morrison got the final out of the seventh before Brooks Fuller allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Carson Swilling came in to allow two runs on four hits over the final 1.1 innings.

Williams had to leave the game after being hit in the head by a pitch in the eighth.

The series continues Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT and Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.