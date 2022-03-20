Tigers placing 'big emphasis' on rebounding

GREENVILLE | Near the end of the season, Auburn was getting beaten on rebounds at an alarming rate. In the loss to Tennessee, the Tigers were out-rebounded 54 to 31, including 21 offensive boards. In the next game against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs grabbed 50 rebounds (21 offensive) to the Tigers' 32.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler had a conversation to keep that from happening again.

"It's a big emphasis," Smith said. "As of late, we haven't been winning rebounding wars. We haven't been dominating the boards how we're supposed to, as us being one of the best frontcourts in the country. Me and him came together and had a talk about it."