Tigers placing 'big emphasis' on rebounding
GREENVILLE | Near the end of the season, Auburn was getting beaten on rebounds at an alarming rate. In the loss to Tennessee, the Tigers were out-rebounded 54 to 31, including 21 offensive boards. In the next game against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs grabbed 50 rebounds (21 offensive) to the Tigers' 32.
Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler had a conversation to keep that from happening again.
"It's a big emphasis," Smith said. "As of late, we haven't been winning rebounding wars. We haven't been dominating the boards how we're supposed to, as us being one of the best frontcourts in the country. Me and him came together and had a talk about it."
In the win against Jacksonville State, the Tigers responded as Auburn, led by Smith's 14, came down with 50 rebounds, with 19 being on the offensive end. The Gamecocks had just 32 boards.
Bruce Pearl doesn't expect Auburn's effort on the glass to slow down against Miami on Sunday. In their win against USC on Friday, the Hurricanes had just 26 total rebounds, with three on offense.
"The rebounding, look, you're in the SEC, and you're playing against those kinds of athletes every single night and with that size," the coach said. "That's not the way Jacksonville State was built. It's not the way Miami's built. So we'll be okay on the boards."