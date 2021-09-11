Tigers overcome sluggish start

Even so, the Tigers rolled over Alabama State 62-0 thanks to a 35-point explosion in the third quarter.

The first half included six penalties, double the total from the Akron game, a couple of dropped passes including a potential touchdown and a strip-sack of Bo Nix that resulted in AU’s first turnover of the season.

AUBURN | No. 25 Auburn got it going in the second half, but it wasn’t the start Bryan Harsin was hoping to see in the second game of the season.

“It was an early game. There was no -- it wasn't about the 11 a.m. kick; we talked about that from Sunday through Friday,” said Harsin. “I think when you're going into a game, you have to have the expectation of playing one play at a time, especially on offense, and just executing and doing your job, and not thinking about, you know, that we're going to go out there and this first play is going to be this or that. Just execute the play.

“I thought Alabama State was doing a good job; they were tackling. I thought there were some opportunities in there, the week before, where we broke some tackles; these guys tackled well. And we needed to -- we probably missed a few things in there. There were probably a few assignment errors, and we got a little bit behind the chains. We didn't capitalize on some plays we could have made, so, you know, it

goes back to us. We handle what we need to and we take care of our business, then it just comes down to our execution. And we're going to spend a lot of time on that during the week.”

Up 3-0, Auburn took over the ball at the ASU 25-yard line midway through the first quarter after a blocked punt by Barton Lester. On the first play of the drive, Nix found Caylin Newton wide open at the 5-yard line. Newton initially had his hands on the pass but dropped it as he turned to run into the end zone.

Later in that same drive, AU was called for a delay of game on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line and forced to settle for a field goal on a second consecutive drive.

The half ended for the offense with Brandon Council missing a block on 3rd and 10, which allowed Joshua Long to strip Nix of the ball and force AU’s first turnover of the season.

ASU was unable to capitalize on the turnover as T.D. Moultry sacked Ryan Nettles to end the half.

“I think I’ve still got to do some clean-up with my eyes,” said Nix, who was 8 of 16 for 80 yards in the first half. “I think they did different coverages—they were more man, so the windows were tighter. We had more contested passes today than what we did last week as far as some zone routes, just sitting in zone. So, this week, the windows were tighter. We’ve just got to do better of hitting those tight-window throws and tight-coverage throws. We’ll continue to develop and work on that.

“But as an offense, we started sluggish because of the penalties, I think. I think if you take those penalties away and just some of those bad plays we had, maybe from shooting ourselves in the foot, we score a few more times and maybe we jump up on them and the game’s kind of completely different.”

Nix finished 9 of 17 for 108 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers finished with nine penalties for 61 yards. AU was also just 5 of 11 on third down.

But a huge third quarter where Auburn tied a school-record with 35 points showed the potential of the offense and the entire team to bounce back from a slow start and a knock-out blow to an out-matched opponent.

It should give the Tigers some confidence going into next Saturday’s game at No. 11 Penn State.

“We made the adjustments,” said Harsin. “Our guys came out there and executed it. So our staff, players, it was a credit to them. It was good to see our halftime adjustment actually show up there in the second half. We had a big third quarter.”

Kickoff at Beaver Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.