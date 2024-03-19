Following a late comeback by Troy, where the Trojans scored one run in both the sixth and seventh innings, Auburn outlasted the Trojans in extras to win 4-3.

It took extra innings, but the Tigers did enough.

Icess Tresvik scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, avoiding a tag at home in a wild play that began with a Troy error.

The Tigers originally had a 2-0 lead, as Anna Wohlers put Auburn in front in the first inning with a solo home run. Auburn’s second run was from a fourth-inning blunder by Troy, which allowed pinch runner Riley McNemar to score.

Amelia Lech had a two-run home run called back in the fifth inning, when Tresvik left first base early, resulting in the third out of the inning.

An RBI single in the sixth and a pinch-hit, solo home run in the seventh by Troy tied the game momentarily, before Packer scored in the eighth to put Auburn in front again.

The lead was short-lived, as Troy tied the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Tresvik put Auburn in front permanently two innings later, with Shelby Lowe closing the door in the bottom of the tenth.

Auburn begins a three-game set with Texas A&M this Friday, with game one set to start at 6 p.m. CST.