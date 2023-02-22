With Ole Miss leading by four with 6:21 to go and Auburn's NCAA Tournament chances in jeopardy, Green scored five straight points. Two Johni Broome baskets made it a four-point game before Green made a layup to extend the lead to six at the 3:38 mark.

Bruce Pearl made sure to make that known during his press conference previewing the Ole Miss game and after the Tigers put away the Rebels in the last minute. Green finished with a team-high 23 points and made six free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal Auburn's 78-74 victory.

And, with Ole Miss cutting the score to within two with six seconds left, Green made two from the charity stripe to clinch the game.

Trailing by two points with six minutes to go in the first, Auburn started an 18-9 run on a pair of Green's two free throws and a layup. After two Matthew Murrell free throws, a dunk by Dylan Cardwell and a three from Jaylin Williams stretched the lead to 31-26.

Green shot 6-of-12 from the floor while making 11-of-12 free throw attempts. Johni Broome came up just two rebounds short of a double-double, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Jaylin Williams added 12 points with two three-pointers, while Allen Flanigan posted 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Murrell led the Rebels with 23 points in the losing effort.

Auburn travels to Lexington on Saturday to battle Kentucky in Rupp Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game airs on CBS.