“They’re going to compete for the league championship. It’s a strong statement and I hate to put that on my friend Kermit Davis, but he’s done a great job,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Andy Kennedy left the program in really good shape. Andy won 20 games almost every year. And he left Kermit with a really good club. These three guards, I think together are as good as any three-guard combination as there is in the league.”

The 11th-ranked Tigers will face a tough task Wednesday night if they’re going start building a streak of their own. The Rebels, picked last in the SEC preseason media poll, are off to an 11-2 start including Saturday’s 81-71 win at Vanderbilt.

The three guards Pearl is referring to are senior Terence Davis, who is averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, junior Breein Tyree, who is averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, and sophomore Devontae Shuler, who is averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Tyree was named the SEC Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 31 points against the Commodores.

It’ll be strength on strength as the Tigers feature a strong backcourt led by All-SEC guards Jared Harper and Bryce Brown.

“It’s going to be a great matchup, it’s going to be a great challenge for both backcourts,” Pearl said. “Again, they remind me a lot of us a year ago. Tyree reminds me a lot of a Bryce Brown, who was a very good player, you know, as a sophomore, became an all-conference player as a junior. Tyree, in my mind, is the most improved player in our league. Great scorer, great range, great athletic ability. You put him alongside Davis and Shuler, who are, at times, the better players, it’s quite a combination.”

Auburn had a bye the opening weekend of conference play and enters the game after an 11-day layoff, the longest since 2013. The Tigers, also 11-2 on the season, begin conference play with four of six games on the road.

"We prepared for Ole Miss and Georgia a little bit because we had some time, so we’ll have some good preparation,” Pearl said. “But you can’t duplicate Ole Miss’s 1-3-1 trapping defense, and you can’t duplicate the way they change things up. You’ve got to do it in a game. And then the communication and the poise, those are all the kinds of things you’re going to see having four out of your first six on the road.”

Tip-off at The Pavilion is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Auburn will host Georgia in its home conference opener Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.