“We needed this tonight,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Tomorrow is a big day. I think we’re going to learn a lot from this road trip and I’d love to finish it strong.”

Auburn, which ended a three-game losing streak, will go for the series win Saturday at noon CT.

Behind a workmanlike start from Tanner Burns, the Tigers beat South Carolina 4-2 at Founders Park to improve to 21-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference. The Gamecocks fall to 16-10 and 1-6.

Road wins are always at a premium in the SEC and No. 12 Auburn picked up a big one Friday night.

The Tigers scored three early runs in the second as Edouard Julien led off with a walk followed by four-straight singles by Conor Davis, Ryan Bliss, Kason Howell and Judd Ward.



USC’s lone runs came in the sixth as TJ Hopkins reached on a throwing error by Burns to leadoff the inning and Noah Campbell hit a two-run home run over the right field wall to cut the lead to 3-2.



Auburn’s bullpen was able to hold USC without a hit over the final 2.1 innings with Elliott Anderson needing 15 pitches in 1.1 innings and Cody Greenhill getting the final three outs on 20 pitches to record his fifth save of the season.



“Tanner was rolling along. I think when he got his throwing error, he got bit right there,” Thompson said. “That’s what you keep learning, you’ve got to get focused in on that next pitch, but boy he competed again. We feel like we can play with anybody in America when Tanner’s on that mound.

"Anderson did a great job in the eighth with a runner in scoring position and Greenhill finished it off.”



Burns (4-0) held the Gamecocks to two runs, one earned, on four hits in 6.2 innings. He struck out seven and issued two walks on 115 pitches.



“Going on Friday the whole thing is to give your team a chance to win and keep the bullpen low,” Burns said. “That’s one thing I try to do to the best of my ability. I give credit to South Carolina. They can hurt you any at-bat of the game.”



Rankin Woley had a two-out, RBI double in the ninth to give Auburn a little breathing room. Howell, Ward and Matt Scheffler — the bottom three in AU’s order — had two hits apiece. Woley, Davis, Howell and Ward each had an RBI.



“We did it all together there and that second inning was great,” Thompson said. “Our fourth time with runners in scoring position and we wound up getting one late, and I thought that fourth run was huge going into the ninth."



Saturday’s game will be on the SEC Network.

