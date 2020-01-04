“We pride ourselves on defense so we know if they get hot early, we’re going to come back by playing defense, and we’re going to eventually make shots, which we did,” J’Von McCormick told the Auburn Network.

MSU came into the game averaging 73.7 points and shooting .481 from the floor.

The 8th-ranked Tigers started 0 of 12 from 3-point range, but used defense and physical play inside the lane to come away with an 80-68 win. Auburn held the Bulldogs to just .338 shooting from the floor, their worst output of the season, and out-scored a big, physical frontline 42-34 in the paint.

A year after obliterating the SEC record with 454 made 3-pointers, No. 8 Auburn is finding other ways to win games including Saturday’s SEC opener at Mississippi State.

McCormick had a career-high 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting. The Tigers held MSU’s co-leading scorer Tyson Carter to just four points on 1 of 11 shooting.

“Really good road win. Really good team win,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “Where do you begin? J’Von McCormick probably. Just playing so darn hard and making big shots. Samir Doughty had a phenomenal game defensively on Carter. He was in his hip pocket.”

Auburn’s 3-point shooting against the Bulldogs wasn’t an aberration, it’s becoming trend. The Tigers started out 0 of 10 from beyond the arc against Lehigh Dec. 21 and 1 of 13 against Furman Dec. 5. Of course, they won both games and are now 13-0 on the season, the fourth-best start in program history.

It’s only the third win in Auburn’s last 18 trips to Humphrey Coliseum.

“To put 51 on them in the second half, it’s a good one. It’s as good a win as there was in the league,” Pearl said. “We’ll feel good about this one tonight. That’s going to make a really nice bus trip home.”

McCormick added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and five turnovers in 32 minutes. Isaac Okoro had 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Samir Doughty 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Danjel Purifoy 11 points, eight rebounds and three key 3-pointers in the second half, and Austin Wiley 10 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots.

MSU jumped out to an early 18-9 lead but AU closed out the first half with a 20-6 run to go into the break up 29-24. AU started the game 3 of 22 from the floor.

“Coach told us to be more physical and I took that to heart,” Okoro told the Auburn Network. “I came out and started getting boards, started crashing, just getting on the floor and I feel like that brought energy to the team. From then, we couldn’t be stopped.”

Purifoy had a personal 8-0 run midway through the second half with consecutive 3-pointers and a put back to give AU a 56-46 with 7:58 left. MSU was able to cut the lead to six points before Purifoy nailed another 3-pointer with 4:11 left to put AU up 64-55.

The Tigers made 12 of 14 free throws over the final 2:25 to ice the game.

“Danjel has been in the gym 24/7 putting up shots every single day. He’s been in a little shooting slump but he’s back to himself, he’s starting to make shots. When he makes shots that just brought the energy up and we couldn’t be stopped after that,” Okoro said.

Auburn hosts Vanderbilt Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.