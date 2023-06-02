“We pride ourselves on being a mentally tough team and I give all the credit in the world to Penn and that ballclub,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We knew they had a high level pitching staff and it showed. Even when they went to the pen, the quality of arms kept coming at us.

No. 4 seed Penn scored three runs in the 11th on an RBI double and three consecutive bunts to beat No. 1 seed Auburn 6-3 Friday night in the Auburn Regional at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | It all fell apart in the 11th and Auburn’s season is now on the brink.

“We’ll have to get back out here tomorrow and understand it’s all about tomorrow. We tried to invest as much as we could to make today important. We’ll do the same thing and try to fight our hearts out to be here on Sunday.”

The Tigers will play No. 2 seed Southern Miss in an elimination game Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

Auburn, which falls to 34-22-1, had just four hits, the fewest this season since totaling three at Arkansas March 19. The Tigers were 1 of 15 with runners on base, 0 of 9 with runners in scoring position and 0 of 10 with two outs.

“Try to come up with a solution,” said senior Kason Howell, who set a new program record playing in his 247th career game. “Maybe sit on a pitch or look in a spot. But there’s got to be adjustments made right then and there. Can’t wait too long. That’s kind of what we needed to do a little bit better tonight.”

Tied 3-3 in the 11th, Penn started its rally with a one-out walk off Will Cannon. A double by Ryan Taylor put the Quakers on top 4-3 before back-to-back-to-back bunt brought in two more.

“There’s not a lot to do there defensively if that bunt is executed, and I thought they executed a couple of bunts. We knew it was the play,” said Thompson.

Cannon (3-2) took the loss allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks in 2.2 innings.

After being held to two hits and striking out eight times through the first 5.0 innings, Auburn finally got to Penn starter Ryan Dromboski in the sixth.

Bryson Ware started the rally with a one-out walk and moved to second on a single by Ike Irish. A walk to Bobby Peirce to load the bases chased Dromboski after 100 pitches.

Penn reliever Brian Zelda walked Cooper McMurray to bring in the tying run and Howell followed with an RBI groundout to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.