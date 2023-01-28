Tigers offer ’25 QB
AUBURN | Antwann Hill loves how Hugh Freeze developed Malik Willis into an NFL quarterback at Liberty.
Now, the 2025 quarterback from Houston County in Warner Robins, Ga., has an opportunity to play under Freeze at Auburn.
The Tigers offered Hill Saturday during his visit for Junior Day.
“Watching Malik Willis when he was at Liberty, I mean, 6,000 yards, just a great season. I hope if I come here, he could do the same thing with me and develop me so I can get where Malik is,” said Hill.
Freeze, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and a host of AU coaches spent 1-on-1 time with Hill during his visit.
“They just treated me like family,” said Hill. “They just brought me in and showed me some stuff that would benefit me if I came here to be in their schemes, what they do in the offense to fit me to go to the next level.
“It was a big deal. Just a whole new staff. Me and Coach Freeze — family guy, spiritually — he just talked to me about what I want to do and how I want to get to the NFL. Outside of football — he ain’t just a football guy. He’s a player person, a people person. He don’t just talk about straight football. He’s a family guy, really.”
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Hill made the trip along with former Auburn players Jeffrey Whitaker. It’s a trip he’s made before to see Whitaker play nearly a decade earlier.
“The feeling is just family,” Hill said. “I came up here and they brought me in and showed me around the new facilities and everything. Everything is up to date. I love the facility. Love what they’re doing with their offense because it’s similar to ours. It might be a great fit for me.”
In addition to Auburn, Hill has close to 20 offers including Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M. Florida, Arkansas, Penn State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Georgia Tech.
Hill said he would likely return to Auburn for a practice this spring.