AUBURN | Antwann Hill loves how Hugh Freeze developed Malik Willis into an NFL quarterback at Liberty. Now, the 2025 quarterback from Houston County in Warner Robins, Ga., has an opportunity to play under Freeze at Auburn. The Tigers offered Hill Saturday during his visit for Junior Day.

Hill already has an impressive list of offers. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“Watching Malik Willis when he was at Liberty, I mean, 6,000 yards, just a great season. I hope if I come here, he could do the same thing with me and develop me so I can get where Malik is,” said Hill. Freeze, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and a host of AU coaches spent 1-on-1 time with Hill during his visit. “They just treated me like family,” said Hill. “They just brought me in and showed me some stuff that would benefit me if I came here to be in their schemes, what they do in the offense to fit me to go to the next level. “It was a big deal. Just a whole new staff. Me and Coach Freeze — family guy, spiritually — he just talked to me about what I want to do and how I want to get to the NFL. Outside of football — he ain’t just a football guy. He’s a player person, a people person. He don’t just talk about straight football. He’s a family guy, really.”