The Tigers picked up a much-needed SEC road win Sunday, taking down Missouri 70-59 behind another big-time scoring performance from Honesty Scott-Grayson. It's Auburn's first SEC road win since Jan. 26, 2023, ending a seven-game drought.

Entering the day on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, Auburn helped its case Sunday.

With the win, Auburn reaches 15 victories on the season — tying its regular-season total from last year.

Scott-Grayson carved up yet another SEC defense, continuing an impressive stretch in which she's scored 20-plus points in four consecutive contests with a 24-point performance. In SEC play this season, the senior guard averages 20.5 points per game.

Auburn's defense has been a pinnacle of its success this season, continuing Sunday. The Tigers held Missouri to 21 points in the first half, which tied Missouri's season-low for first-half points.

However, like in its previous four games, Auburn was outscored in the third quarter. It's something that was problematic against Arkansas, but the Tigers held on this time.

Despite blowing a double-figure halftime lead, Auburn used a 5-0 run to end the third quarter to take a 53-48 lead into the final quarter. Once in the fourth, Auburn outscored Missouri 17-11 to secure the win.

The Tigers were also improved at the free-throw line, knocking down 13 of 15 attempts after shooting 54% against Arkansas.

JaMya Mingo-Young notched her second double-double of the season, tallying 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Auburn is back in action Thursday with a home contest against Kentucky, with tip off set for 6 p.m. CST.