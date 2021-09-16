Tigers not shying away from spotlight

He jokingly talked about hearing Wisconsin fans say things he didn't know were allowed in a stadium. But the main thing for him was the loss. To this day he believes that Boise State team should've beat Wisconsin.

When he was asked about it on Wednesday, he instantly recalled several game-changing plays, the name of the Badgers' safety who picked up a fumble for a touchdown and the exact yardage on a game-clinching fourth down for the Badgers.

Bryan Harsin remembers the first and only time he visited a Big Ten school. It was 1997 and he was a sophomore quarterback for Boise State taking a trip to Wisconsin.

Well, now he's got a chance to even up even things up with the Big Ten on Saturday when he leads Auburn into Happy Valley for a trip to take on Penn State.

He knows it will be a daunting atmosphere. College GameDay, a whiteout and over 100,000 fans screaming their heads off. But he absolutely does not want his players to be concerned about that environment — he wants them to embrace it.

"If you're a guy that's shying away from that, don't get on the plane. We'll take somebody else," Harsin said about playing in Penn State.

In practice Auburn has been working to simulate the crowd noise as much as possible, but Harsin admits it's pretty much impossible to simulate what it'll be like on Saturday. Though, he did joke that Auburn blew out an amp during Wednesday's practice with the speakers so loud.

With some of Auburn's players yet to even play in a true road atmosphere because of limited crowds last year, Auburn is looking to some of its veterans to be able to help prepare the younger players.

"We got a lot of guys that have played in full capacity. They give us opinions on how things be," running back Tank Bigsby said. "But some guys, it gives them the energy. Some guys like playing in that, so just getting advice from the older guys that did it."

One of those guys is on the other side of the ball and a team captain — Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten. Wooten began his playing career at Auburn in 2017, so he's plenty familiar with playing in some hostile environments.

"We definitely look forward to it. It's going to be awesome, it's going to be fun," Wooten said. "We understand what it is; obviously we play in the SEC, so we've been in a lot of cool stadiums, a lot of loud places. At the end of the day, it comes down to doing your job. At the end of the day, it's going to be loud, but you've got to line up -- there's a man in front of you and you play football, you know?

"The crowd noise doesn't really affect that at the end of the day. It presents energy and stuff like that and a great home-field advantage, but at the end of the day, we're going out there to play football."

Auburn will kick off against Penn State on Saturday at 6:30 CT with the broadcast available on ABC.

