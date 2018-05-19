The Tigers finished the regular season 37-19 overall and 15-15 in the SEC. It’s the first time Auburn’s had back-to-back .500 or better conference records since 2003.

No. 7 seed Auburn will play No. 10 seed Kentucky Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT at the Hoover Met. The winner will play No. 2 seed Ole Miss Wednesday at 1 p.m.

AUBURN | The field is set for the 12-team SEC Tournament in Hoover.

“This team is going to go to back-to-back NCAA Regionals for the first time in 15 years,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “(The seniors) are going to leave a legacy in this program. These guys believe in Auburn and have given us great effort everyday and I look forward to hopefully continuing this for a while.”

Auburn has won the SEC Tournament three times with the last one coming in 1998.

After a 4-8 start, Auburn went 11-7 down the stretch in the SEC including series wins over Mississippi State, Alabama, Vanderbilt and LSU. The Tigers have already hit 64 home runs, which ranks fifth all-time in program history.

Auburn lost 2-of-3 at Kentucky March 23-25 and was swept at Ole Miss May 10-12.

“I think if we come in prepared and ready to compete, we can hang with anyone in the nation,” said Andrew Mitchell, who threw a career-high 7.0 innings in a 14-5 win over LSU Saturday.

Freshman left-hander Jack Owen (2-2, 6.19) will get the start against the Wildcats. Owen has allowed one run in his last two appearances, holding Troy to just five hits and striking out six in 4.1 innings last Tuesday.

“I think we’re getting kind of hot at the right time,” senior second baseman Luke Jarvis said. “If we can piece it together on Tuesday, we’ll see how Wednesday goes. If we can get into Thursday, that part of it, we can possibly have Tanner (Burns), Casey (Mize) and Mitchell going.”

Auburn will travel to Hoover Monday to hold a practice at the Met. All games will be carried on SEC Network until Sunday's championship, which will be on ESPN2.

***FULL SEC TOURNAMENT BRACKET***