Auburn Regional 'something special' for Moore

“As awesome as this feels, I thought somebody took the wind out of me and punched me in my gut in 2018,” Thompson said. “2018 hurt but how can I impact it? I give Greg Drye a lot of credit in our office. We changed everything as far as scheduling. To see it play out, I’m thankful for that. That’s why we go play South Alabama in Montgomery. That’s why we go to Troy to play a baseball game. That’s why we go to Birmingham and play Samford. That’s why we go to Jacksonville State is to put ourselves in position.

Four years ago, the Tigers were 39-22 with 15 conference wins, but had to go to N.C. State for a Regional, winning it, before losing at Florida in a tight Super Regional.

AUBURN | In the elation of hosting an NCAA Regional in Auburn, Butch Thompson couldn’t help but look back to 2018.

“Our team for those 10 consecutive weeks where you play the best amateur baseball in the world, we did not get swept. We’ve never lost more than two games and we went 11-0 in midweek against our teams in our state. Didn’t duck it and went on the road. It’s awesome to see that rewarded.”

The Tigers were awarded the No. 14 national seed and host No. 2 seed UCLA, No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 4 seed SE Louisiana in the first Auburn Regional since 2010.

Auburn, 37-19, will play SE Louisiana Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. UCLA and FSU will get the Regional started at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. The double-elimination tournament will continue Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s awesome. It’s something you dream of when you’re a little kid just coming to college baseball and going to play in Omaha,” said senior shortstop Brody Moore. “This year, to have it start right here in Auburn is something special.”

The Auburn Regional is matched up against the Oregon State Regional. The Beavers are the No. 3 national seed and will host No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, No. 3 seed San Diego and No. 4 seed New Mexico State.

The winners of both Regionals will play in a Super Regional the next weekend with Oregon State hosting if they win their Regional.