Tigers need more takeaways

“That’s the key. I think you can change a season good and bad with the turnovers that you either have or the ones that you create and the takeaways,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

But the Tigers have only forced five turnovers, which is tied for 12th in the conference. AU’s 0.17 turnover margin ranks just 56th in the country.

AUBURN | Auburn’s only turned the ball over four times in five games this season, which is tied for second in the SEC. That’s winning football.

“Most of the better teams, if not all, when you go back and look at the end of the year, they’re going to be plus. That’s for sure, but then just by how many? That’s the difference.”

Auburn’s defense should be built to create more turnovers with veteran players at all three levels. The secondary has come up with four interceptions, but AU has recovered just one of its opponents 12 fumbles.

“We’ve got to find ways when the ball’s on the ground or the ball’s in the air and we have a chance to get it, we need to be able to make those plays,” Harsin said. “And that’s a focus. It’s not a lack of focus. Right now, we’ve got to do a better job. We’re aware of it, now we have to make it happen.”

The Tigers face a similar opponent Saturday in Arkansas, which has also had four turnovers and five takeaways. In a game that’s expected to be close, just one turnover could be the difference between winning or losing.

“When that number swings in your favor and you’re in the plus category at the end of the game, a lot of times you’ve had a successful game. You’ve won the game when the turnover margin is in your favor,” said Harsin.

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on CBS.