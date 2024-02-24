Tigers maul Dawgs
Georgia cut the lead to three in the second half. Auburn had a major answer for the Bulldogs in Athens.
The No. 14 Tigers went on an 11-0 run capped by back-to-back three-pointers by Aden Holloway to build the lead to double digits and never looked back, defeating the rival Bulldogs 97-76 to improve to 21-6 (10-4 SEC).
People wondered who would step up in Jaylin Williams' absence. Chad Baker-Mazara answered that question emphatically on Saturday night in Athens.
Baker-Mazara was on fire in the first 20 minutes, hitting on six of his seven shots, including 2-of-3 from three, to put up 18 points before intermission. He finished with a team-high 25 points on the night.
Following a Blue Cain basket at the 11:54 mark, Auburn went on a 9-2 run to extend the lead to 12. A Baker-Mazara layup put the lead at 14 with 1:46 to go before the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 11 at the half. Overall, Auburn shot 60.7 percent from the floor in the first half, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson each added 16 points, while Holloway finished with 15. K.D. Johnson and Denver Jones contributed eight points, respectfully.
Auburn returns to the court on Wednesday as the Tigers travel to Tennessee.