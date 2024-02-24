Georgia cut the lead to three in the second half. Auburn had a major answer for the Bulldogs in Athens.

The No. 14 Tigers went on an 11-0 run capped by back-to-back three-pointers by Aden Holloway to build the lead to double digits and never looked back, defeating the rival Bulldogs 97-76 to improve to 21-6 (10-4 SEC).

People wondered who would step up in Jaylin Williams' absence. Chad Baker-Mazara answered that question emphatically on Saturday night in Athens.