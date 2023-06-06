"Camp went really well today, went out there and competed, basically won almost every rep," Baker said. "It went really well, learned some stuff with Coach (Jake) Thornton, learned some stuff from Coach Kendall Simmons, learned a lot today. Got to take a tour around here, really good, really beautiful place to be."

The Madison, Ala., native visited the Plains for the Tigers' Elite Camp and toured campus following the camps' conclusion. All in all, it was a great experience for Reese, who's starting to become more familiar with Auburn.

Auburn offered Baker at the beginning of May, and since then, has been recruiting him hard. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton is leading the charge.

"We started developing a relationship in the spring," Baker said on Thornton. "It’s kept getting better and better, it’s been awesome coming down here to camp with them and build that even more. Hopefully get an official visit down here and see how it goes."

Baker will likely wait until the fall to plan any official visits, as the offers are still rolling in. Other schools that have expressed interest include Alabama, Tulane and Mississippi State, but Tulane is the only one out of the group that's offered him.

The 6-foot-5 lineman will be in Starkville this upcoming weekend, but Auburn's sticking out early.

"[Auburn]’s up there, it’s awesome, definitely top," Baker said. "They made a big push."