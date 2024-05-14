Auburn fired a two-over 290 on Tuesday on Day 2 in the Baton Rouge Regional of the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Tournament to maintain its spot in second place behind Virginia. The Cavaliers lead the Tigers by five shots heading into the final day of competition in the Louisiana capital.

Junior Brendan Valdes, a first-team All-SEC selection, led the way for Nick Clinard's squad, shooting 70 (-2) to rebound after shooting two over par on Monday. A birdie on the first hole got Valdes' day off to a roaring start, but back-to-back bogeys on six and seven put him at +1 heading into the turn. The Orlando, Fla. native responded with four birdies and a bogey on the back, finishing the day with a birdie on No. 18.

Jackson Koivun had an up-and-down day, recording three bogeys with a birdie on the front. The freshman started the back nine with a par and two birdies but bogeyed two of the last three holes that surrounded another birdie to shoot 73 (+1). He stands at -1 for the regional.