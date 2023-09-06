“He’s going to be out a while,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.

Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys injured his thumb in Saturday’s 59-14 win over UMass. He underwent surgery earlier this week.

AUBURN | Auburn’s already thin linebacker corps took a hit after Week 1.

Keys, the starter at Mike linebacker, played just 18 snaps against the Minutemen, totaling two tackles.

Another transfer, Larry Nixon, filled in for Keys against UMass. He transferred in from North Texas this summer.

Cam Riley, who started at Will linebacker, can also play in the middle. Further depth comes from Eugene Asante, who led AU with six tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss, senior Wesley Steiner and redshirt freshman Robert Woodyard.

Auburn (1-0) returns to action Saturday at California. Kickoff at California Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.