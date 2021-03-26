AuburnSports - Tigers lose another tight game

The Tigers fall to 11-9 overall and 0-4 in the SEC while UK improves to 15-4 and 3-1.

After a thrilling 4-run rally in the ninth to tie the game 6-6, Auburn couldn’t hold Kentucky in the 10th as the Wildcats struck for two runs in an 8-6 win at Plainsman Park in game one of the series.

“We got what we wanted and tied it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We wound up getting in position with a great sacrifice fly and at-bat by Rankin Woley. Then we left the guy at third. Kentucky promptly scored two more runs. We get a couple of runners on late and you kind of like where you're at with (Ryan) Bliss, but we continue to give up runs late.

“We were pitching pretty competitively until the eighth inning tonight. We have to keep fighting and come back out here for two nine-inning ballgames tomorrow.”

Richard Fitts (0-3) took the loss allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits in the 10th, his first action since March 16 as he returns from a foot injury.

Auburn got two runners on in the bottom of the 10th but D Harper retired Kason Howell and Ryan Bliss on groundouts to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Auburn’s ninth-inning started with a one-out, pinch-hit home run by Cam Hill. AU loaded the bases as Brayton Brown was hit by a pitch, and Steven Williams and Howell walked. Brown scored on a Bliss single, Williams came home when Judd Ward was hit by a pitch and Howell tied the game on a Rankin Woley sacrifice fly.

In all, the Tigers scored four runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters.

In a back and fourth game that was delayed for 65 minutes in the middle of the fifth inning, AU trailed 2-1 before scoring a run in the seventh as Williams hit a two-out double and came home on a single up the middle by Howell.

After holding UK without a hit in the sixth and seventh, Trace Bright allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in the eighth. John Rhodes hit a solo home run with one out and Reuben Church added a 3-run home run just over the right field wall.

“We wanted to get the ball to Trace Bright.” Thompson said. “Two innings were successful and then Kentucky had their big inning. Our guys are resilient. I'm not here to tear them down anymore. I'm here to lift them and lead them.”

UK starter Cole Stupp held AU to two runs on eight hits in 7.0 innings including three innings after the delay. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter on 102 pitches.

Kentucky scored a run in the second on a sacrifice fly and another in the fourth when right fielder Bryson Ware slipped, allowing a fly ball to fall in for a double and a runner to score from first base.

Cody Greenhill allowed two runs on three hits in 5.0 innings with one strikeout and two walks. He didn’t return after the rain delay. Peyton Glavine threw a scoreless ninth before turning it over to Fitts in the 10th.

Tyler Miller went 3 of 4 at the plate including a solo home run in the second. Bliss, Williams and Howell had two hits apiece.

The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday. Game one will be 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+ and game two 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.