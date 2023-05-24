“I’m trying to get a team to want to step up and play great in this tournament,” said Thompson. “That’s what we’re trying to do right now because if we prepare right and keep playing well, that will probably be to our benefit whether we’re playing on the road or at home next week.”

Butch Thompson wants his Tigers to hang around much longer than that.

HOOVER | No. 13 Auburn dispatched Missouri 10-4 late Tuesday night securing at least two more games in Hoover.

Auburn, which is trying to earn a home Regional for a second consecutive time for the first time in school history, hasn’t won the SEC Tournament in 25 years.

The win over Mizzou advanced No. 5 seed Auburn to the double-elimination portion of the tournament where it will play No. 4 seed Vanderbilt late Wednesday night.

Those two teams are bracketed with No. 1 seed Florida and No. 9 seed Alabama, which will play Wednesday afternoon. The winners of both games will meet Thursday with an opportunity to advance to the semifinals Saturday.

The losers will square off in an elimination game and have to play an extra game Friday.

“Another great opponent,” Thompson said. “We started ahead. You have to plan on being there. Our coaching staff has been working the last couple of days.

“They (Vanderbilt) are as good as advertised. You can tell. Looking forward to the opportunity to get to compete against coach (Tim) Corbin and his club.”

Many projections already have Auburn as one of the 16 host sites in the 64-team NCAA Tournament. D1 Baseball reported Monday that AU could be in the top eight discussion if it advances to the weekend, which could mean hosting a Super Regional for the first time in school history.

“I have been in this league 22 years,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a nice club. I think we finished strong. That’s nine SEC wins in a row. We’ll play at Plainsman Park next week, we’ll play on the moon, wherever. We just trust in the process. We’ll be where we’re supposed to be.”

First pitch Wednesday night is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. CT.

TIGERS POWER PAST MIZZOU

ISBELL CLUTCH