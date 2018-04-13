AUBURN | It’s been a rough few weeks for No. 21 Auburn culminating in a sweep at No. 5 Arkansas last weekend and a 12-3 loss at Samford Tuesday. The Tigers have an opportunity to right the ship this weekend as Mississippi State visits for a three-game series. Auburn is 23-11 overall and 4-8 in the SEC while the Bulldogs are 18-16 and 4-8. “You’ve got to keep fighting and regroup,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “All of those things are jumbling in your head when you’re not having success in baseball. I guess in 26 seasons of college baseball every team I have been a part of and played on and been with has always gone through something. Once you get ready for another weekend in the SEC, because it happens, when you do regroup you realize this is a marathon and not a sprint.”

Luke Jarvis leads Auburn's regulars with a .279 batting average in SEC games. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn athletics

Most of Auburn’s issues have come at the plate. In 12 conference games, AU is batting .203 overall, .235 with runners in scoring position and a paltry .128 with two outs. The Tigers overall batting average has dipped from .317 to .279 since the start of SEC play March 16. A team meeting Saturday night yielded results in the first three innings of Sunday’s game at Arkansas as Auburn took a 4-0 lead, but Jake Reindl came in to strikeout nine of the 23 batters he faced over the final 7.0 innings and AU gave up three unearned runs to give the Razorbacks the sweep. Then came Tuesday night’s debacle at Samford in which Auburn struck out 10 times and five pitchers combined to allow 12 runs on 18 hits including four home runs.

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN MSU FRI Jr. RHP Casey Mize (6-1, 2.17) Jr. LHP Konnor Pilkington (2-4, 2.61) SAT So. RHP Davis Daniel (2-2, 4.29) So. LHP Ethan Small (2-3, 3.00) SUN Fr. RHP Tanner Burns (2-4, 2.29) Sr. RHP Jacob Billingsley (2-2, 3.93)

“We got to figure something out to get back that mentality that we’re good, everything is good,” sophomore Conor Davis said. “After being through a season of SEC play and seeing the ups and downs, it’s a grind. You got to stay on course. That was the biggest thing coming out of our players meeting is we got to get our swagger back. We got to figure this out.” First pitch Friday night at Plainsman Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m., with both games airing on SECN+ and WatchESPN.