Of Auburn’s six early losses under Malzahn, three have come on the road including two at LSU, two have come against SEC West foes at home, Mississippi State in 2015 and Texas A&M in 2016, and two have come against a non-conference Power 5 team in Clemson the last two seasons.

In 2013, Malzahn lost at LSU in Week 4 only to win the next nine games including the SEC Championship before falling to Florida State in the BCS national championship game. The Tigers lost back-to-back games in Week 3 and 4 in 2015, started 1-2 at home in 2016 and lost at Clemson in Week 2 last season.

AUBURN | In his first five seasons as Auburn’s head coach, Gus Malzahn has made it out of September without a loss just once. That was in 2014 when returning starting quarterback Nick Marshall led the Tigers to a 5-0 start and No. 2 national ranking.

With Jarrett Stidham returning as his starting quarterback, Malzahn is hoping to put those slow starts behind him as the ninth-ranked Tigers open up against No. 6 Washington Saturday afternoon.

“I think there’s a lot of different factors with that,” said Malzahn of Auburn’s slow starts. “Obviously when you have your returning quarterback, that definitely helps. But a lot of it has to do with opponents, too. When you’re playing a really solid opponent, sometimes your deficiencies can be recognized early.

"And then from a coach’s standpoint, there’s always some questions that we have as far as the first game and how people are going to respond. Especially if they’re new people, new starters or freshmen. You feel pretty good about how you think they’re going to react, but you really don’t know until you get out there. I think there’s a lot of factors that go with that.”

Malzahn has proven that he can overcome an early loss including that great run Auburn made in 2013, a six-game winning streak in the middle of the 2016 season and winning nine of 10 last year to advance to the SEC Championship game.

That said, Malzahn and his players would prefer to use a win over the Huskies as a springboard into what is considered one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

“If we win that game, it’s just bragging rights for the college football committee to say we beat a playoff contending team,” senior linebacker Deshaun Davis said. “We’re playing in a stadium where we’ve lost two times in a row so we’re trying to get that bitter taste out of our mouths.

“But if we were to come out on the losing side, it’s still not the end of the world. Now you have to see as a leader how the team reacts. How do you handle the adversity of losing the opening game and coming back and trying to put a run together and get yourself in position to be in the playoffs.”

The Tigers are playing a third-straight game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium after losing the SEC Championship game to Georgia and the Peach Bowl to UCF to end last season.

“That was last year. From a coach's standpoint, every year's different. And this is the first game of the season,” Malzahn said. “Obviously we like playing there because that's where they play the SEC championship. That's our goal every year. So looking forward to playing there.

“We're playing one of the top teams in the country. I know (Washington) is a popular pick to be in the final four. I think that's well deserved when you look at them. Nah, we're glad to play in Atlanta again.”

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.