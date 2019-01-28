The Tigers are 2-4 away from home including a 1-3 mark in SEC road games. But after playing four of their first six conference games on road, Auburn begins a three-game homestand Wednesday night against Missouri and plays five of its next seven games at Auburn Arena.

AUBURN | The road has not been kind to Auburn this season.

“Look at the league and look at the grind, just get ready for the next one,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl after a 92-84 loss at No. 22 Mississippi State Saturday night. “We played four on the road, and one game against Kentucky at home. We’ve got a road win. We split home.

“In the first six games, we had four on the road. Just get the next one. I’m more concerned with the process and more concerned with my defense than how many games we’ve lost. Locker room is fine.”

Auburn has lost three-straight games and fallen out of the AP Poll with starting center Austin Wiley sidelined with a lower leg injury. The junior is third on the team averaging 10.8 points per game, is tied for the team-lead with 6.1 rebounds and leads the Tigers with 1.9 blocks.

“Well, no excuses. We’ve got good players at those positions,” Pearl said. “Austin’s been out three games. I think we’re 0-3 without him. We’ve got to find a way to win without him.”

Wiley is expected to miss at least the next two games.

“Progressing. I’d say, I think they’re pleased with his healing,” Pearl said.

Tip-off against Missouri Wednesday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.