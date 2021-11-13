Tigers looking for a ‘bounce back’

It’s going to take a strong finish for Auburn to even have a chance and that starts against the Bulldogs.

But the 16th-ranked Tigers remain squarely in the race as they prepare to host Mississippi State Saturday. AU is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, tied with Ole Miss for third in the West, a half game behind the Aggies (4-2) in second and 1.5 games behind first-place Alabama (5-1).

“Just bouncing back, it’s always a tough thing at first because you get back and everybody has a competitive spirit just hates to lose,” said tight end Luke Deal. “But we win as a team, we lose as a team. We’re going to kind of go through this week and be ready to fight. That’s how you have to do it in this conference.

“You’ve got to bounce back every week because every team is good, every team can play, they’re very well coached and every team has great guys.”

Auburn hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in six consecutive quarters and was held to 73 rushing yards against the Aggies. MSU enters the game ranked 11th nationally allowing just 102.1 rushing yards per game.

“Every good offense has to have balance,” said Deal. “That’s really the key at any level, if you want to talk high school, talk college or even the pros, you have to have balance. So to be unpredictable and have balance and be able to do a bunch of different things out of the run and pass game, that’s key.

“So when some of that doesn’t really happen — like I said, we just didn’t really execute. I know that’s what everybody wants to tell you. Football’s a pretty easy game: You either execute or you don’t. That’s kind of what happened.”

Defensively, Auburn is giving up a lot of yards but tightening up in the red zone. The Tigers are 54 in the nation in total defense allowing 362.9 yards per game but 24th in scoring defense allowing just 19.8 points.

“I think we do a lot of things well on defense as a whole. You can always do things better,” said edge Derick Hall. “I feel like we play the entire defense well as a whole, it’s just about being consistent for four quarters and putting it all together.

“We do really good at stopping the run and stopping teams in the red zone. I just think it’s that middle of the field area where we have to be better to keep teams pinned back and stop them from going to the plus side of the field. Other than that we play really good at times. It’s about stringing that together for the full course of the game for four quarters and being elite.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.