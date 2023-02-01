The No. 25 Tigers are 0-1 so far this season after taking it on the chin against Georgia in a 76-64 loss on Jan. 4 in Athens. It was a game in which Auburn turned the ball over 11 times and got outscored in the paint, 36-28. In the 40 minutes of play, the Tigers led for just 14 seconds.

"I told our guys, 'Look, there are a couple games that matter on the schedule more than others," Pearl said. "And that's the team in Athens, Georgia, and that's the team in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.' That's just a fact."

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl knows his job is to win games. He is also acutely aware that, as the head coach at Auburn, two games mean more to keep him on good terms with the fan base.

Jaylin Williams' eyes are strictly on revenge for the tough loss.

"I'm from Georgia, so a lot of my friends go to school there and talk crap all the time," the forward said. "It will be nice to get them back at home and finish the year off 1-1 instead of 0-2. They're a really good team."

It was the Dawgs' two guards, Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo, that led them to the victory last month. The backcourt duo combined for 43 points while shutting down Wendell Green, Zep Jasper and K.D. Johnson, as the trio put up 15 total points.

"He (Roberts) and Oquendo are tough covers, really hard to stay in front of, big guards, get downhill," Pearl said.

Bigger guards have been a problem all season long as Oquendo (6-foot-4) and Roberts (6-foot-3) regularly took advantage of their larger stature over Green and company. Pearl is aware that Mike White will try to use that mismatch again in Wednesday's game.

"The focus has got to be for us to be able to guard those guards better," the coach said.

Williams echoed the importance of stopping those two from beating them again.

"They have some really good guards that can drive the basketball," he said. "If we keep those guys in front, we should be good."

Auburn and Georgia tip off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. The game airs on SEC Network.