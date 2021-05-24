Tigers land TJ Finley

Auburn added some much-needed quarterback depth on Monday when former LSU quarterback TJ Finley committed to play for the Tigers beginning this summer. Finley was a hot commodity in the transfer portal — with Alabama, Penn State and Florida, among others, pursuing Finley.

TJ Finley announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday.

As a freshman last season at LSU, Finley started the final five games and completed 80-of-140 passes (57%) for 941 yards with five touchdowns. He was intercepted five times as well. Finley also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. A pro-style quarterback listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Finley fits into Bryan Harsin's and Mike Bobo’s new system for the offense.



With the recent departures of Chayil Garnett and Cord Sandberg, Auburn had just three scholarship quarterbacks (Bo Nix, Grant Loy and Dematrius Davis) on the roster. Finley now arrives with the opportunity to compete with Nix for the starting spot and bolster the room’s depth. Finley has four years of eligibility remaining.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pSMGhLcWp0RWQiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96UjBoS3FqdEVkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRKIEZpbmxl eeKaoe+4jyAoQHRqX2ZpbmxleTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdGpfZmlubGV5MS9zdGF0dXMvMTM5Njg1ODQzNzYxOTgzMDc4OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==