Tigers land TJ Finley
Auburn added some much-needed quarterback depth on Monday when former LSU quarterback TJ Finley committed to play for the Tigers beginning this summer.
Finley was a hot commodity in the transfer portal — with Alabama, Penn State and Florida, among others, pursuing Finley.
As a freshman last season at LSU, Finley started the final five games and completed 80-of-140 passes (57%) for 941 yards with five touchdowns. He was intercepted five times as well. Finley also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown.
A pro-style quarterback listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Finley fits into Bryan Harsin's and Mike Bobo’s new system for the offense.
With the recent departures of Chayil Garnett and Cord Sandberg, Auburn had just three scholarship quarterbacks (Bo Nix, Grant Loy and Dematrius Davis) on the roster.
Finley now arrives with the opportunity to compete with Nix for the starting spot and bolster the room’s depth.
Finley has four years of eligibility remaining.
