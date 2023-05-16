News More News
Tigers land portal WR

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Auburn's continuing to add weapons on offense.

First, it was former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. Then, it was former Ohio State wide receiver Caleb Burton. The latest addition came Tuesday, when former North Texas wideout Jyaire Shorter announced his commitment to Auburn.

Shorter made the announcement shortly after visiting Auburn last weekend.

Jyaire Shorter committed to Auburn Tuesday.
After redshirting his first year at North Texas, Shorter became a consistent starter for the Mean Green the following season. He was an All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2019, following a season with 24 catches for 473 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Injuries sidelined Shorter over the next two seasons, as he only appeared in five games from 2020-2021.

His final season at North Texas, Shorter set career-highs in receiving yards and touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver appeared in 13 games for the Mean Green and finished the year with 628 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

Shorter's 27.2 yards per reception led the nation last season.

