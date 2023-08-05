Tigers land four-star Solomon
Auburn just added another high-caliber player to its 2024 class.
Jalewis Solomon announced his commitment to the Tigers Saturday, a week after visiting campus for Big Cat Weekend. The 6-foot-1, Ellaville, Ga., native is being recruited by Auburn as a defensive back.
Auburn beat out South Carolina for the No. 143 player in the nation.
Solomon, who's the younger brother of current Auburn defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, had made multiple trips to Auburn over the last several months. His first look at Auburn under Hugh Freeze came in March, when he visited for a spring practice.
Three months later, Solomon returned in June for a 7-on-7. It was a trip that solidified Auburn as a top program in his recruitment, putting them up there with programs such as South Carolina, Florida State and Kentucky.
Several days following the 7-on-7, he made the trip back to Auburn with his mother, where Hugh Freeze pitched how important Solomon was to the 2024 class.
"[Freeze] was just showing us how big of a priority I am to this program and that he really needs me to lock in with them," Solomon said in June. "He needs me. He was telling my mom how he loves me here and loves her here."
Last weekend, Solomon made his final visit before the dead period to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend.
It gave Auburn the final boost it needed to land Solomon, who was primarily recruited by secondary coach Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff.
"You gotta love Coach Crime," Solomon said last week. "He knows what I'm worth, and he knows what my skillset is and how far I can go. He says I'm a big part of this program, and he'll love to have me here."
Solomon is the 15th member of the Tigers' 2024 class.
He joins fellow defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis, Kensley Faustin and Jalyn Crawford, linebackers D'Angelo Barber, Joseph Phillips and Demarcus Riddick along with lineman Malik Blocton on the defensive side of the ball.
Offensively, Auburn has commitments from quarterback Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, tight end Martavious Collins, wide receivers Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson.