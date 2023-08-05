Auburn beat out South Carolina for the No. 143 player in the nation.

Jalewis Solomon announced his commitment to the Tigers Saturday, a week after visiting campus for Big Cat Weekend. The 6-foot-1, Ellaville, Ga., native is being recruited by Auburn as a defensive back.

Solomon, who's the younger brother of current Auburn defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, had made multiple trips to Auburn over the last several months. His first look at Auburn under Hugh Freeze came in March, when he visited for a spring practice.

Three months later, Solomon returned in June for a 7-on-7. It was a trip that solidified Auburn as a top program in his recruitment, putting them up there with programs such as South Carolina, Florida State and Kentucky.

Several days following the 7-on-7, he made the trip back to Auburn with his mother, where Hugh Freeze pitched how important Solomon was to the 2024 class.

"[Freeze] was just showing us how big of a priority I am to this program and that he really needs me to lock in with them," Solomon said in June. "He needs me. He was telling my mom how he loves me here and loves her here."

Last weekend, Solomon made his final visit before the dead period to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend.

It gave Auburn the final boost it needed to land Solomon, who was primarily recruited by secondary coach Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff.

"You gotta love Coach Crime," Solomon said last week. "He knows what I'm worth, and he knows what my skillset is and how far I can go. He says I'm a big part of this program, and he'll love to have me here."