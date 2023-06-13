Auburn just got its second commit of the day.

Fresh off his official visit over the weekend, defensive back Kensley Faustin committed to Auburn Tuesday. He's the second commit of the day, joining wide receiver Bryce Cain.

"Just how coach Zac (Etheridge) showed me how I would fit into the system and how what I do in high school is very similar," Faustin said on why he chose Auburn. "With him showing me that, I feel like the transition for me going from high school to that, that would be easy and I could pick it up fast and have the opportunity to play early."