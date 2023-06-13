Fresh off his official visit over the weekend, defensive back Kensley Faustin committed to Auburn Tuesday. He's the second commit of the day, joining wide receiver Bryce Cain.
"Just how coach Zac (Etheridge) showed me how I would fit into the system and how what I do in high school is very similar," Faustin said on why he chose Auburn. "With him showing me that, I feel like the transition for me going from high school to that, that would be easy and I could pick it up fast and have the opportunity to play early."
Faustin had visited UCF officially at the beginning of the month, before making the trip to Auburn over the weekend. Going through his official visit helped Faustin see that Auburn was the place he wanted to be.
"It played a major role into that," Faustin said. "It helped me understand what Auburn is about."
Auburn sees Faustin as a versatile defender who can either play safety, star or nickel. He's the third defensive back to join the Tigers' 2024 class. Faustin joins cornerbacks A'Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis.