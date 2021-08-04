Tigers land another in-state 4-star

Auburn's got another 4-star in-state prospect on the board, this time with Kobi Albert committing. His commitment comes just a few days after Auburn landed 4-star DE Caden Story from Lanett. "The coaching staff is amazing," Albert said. "I feel like I have a really good chance of being where I want to be in life [at Auburn]."

Kobi Albert is Auburn's ninth commit. (RLEdits24)

While Rivals ranks Albert as the No. 38 WR in the class, that's not where he's expected to play at Auburn. Derek Mason and Zac Etheridge led the way in his recruitment, with the plan of him playing safety at Auburn. "They keep it real with me and I respect that," Albert said. "Coaches who I can have who keep it real with me, I feel like that really helps me grow as a man and I really like that about them."

Albert is the ninth commit in the class for Auburn and the fourth 4-star commit.