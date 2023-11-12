The 2025 tight end out of Alpharetta, Ga., announced his commitment to Auburn Sunday, less than a week after an unofficial visit to the Plains. He's the Tigers' sixth commitment in the 2025 class, which is already putting Auburn in a position for a top 10 class.

It didn't take long after visiting Auburn for Ryan Ghea to make his decision.

When the 6-foot-5 tight end had an off day from school, rather than spend it at home, he took a trip to Auburn with his family. It gave him important one-one-one time with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"I think he’s a great coach, great guy, great family man and he’s turning this program back to what it ultimately should be," Ghea said after his visit Tuesday.

It also gave him the unique opportunity to observe what a game-week practice looked like. Auburn used a lot of 12 personnel grouping — putting two tight ends on the field — during practice, which certainly caught his eye.

As a tight end for Milton High, he's recored 19 catches this year for 135 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Ghea is listed as a the 10th-best tight end in the 2025 class and the No. 24 player in the state of Georgia.