It's getting repetitive, but Auburn did it again. The Tigers won both games in their doubleheader Saturday, taking Game 1 against Villanova 9-3 and Game 2 against Dayton 10-2.



Game 1 (Villanova, W 9-3) For the first time all weekend, Auburn found itself trailing when Villanova scored a run in the first inning, off a fielding error by Denver Bryant. The deficit didn't last long, as Lindsey Garcia hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the first — her second home run in as many days. The Wildcats got a run back in the second inning via the long ball, but Auburn matched them in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run by Icess Tresvik, her second of the season. Tresvik flexed her defensive skills in the next half inning, with a diving catch in center field to rob Villanova of a base hit.

Auburn continued to add insurance runs as the game progressed, with Sydney Cox, Carlee McCondichie and Millie Roberts all recording RBIs. Shelby Lowe earned her first win in her longest outing of the year, allowing one earned run on two hits over four innings, striking out seven.

Game 2 (Dayton, W 8-2) Bri Ellis found her bat in game two, finally getting her first home run of the season. Ellis started the game off with a hard-hit RBI single in the bottom of the first, scoring two and giving the Tigers a 2-0 advantage. Dayton responded with two runs in the second inning, but the Auburn offense was clicking on all cylinders once it reached the fourth and fifth innings. The Tigers had a five-run fourth, beginning with a wild fielder's choice. Following an initial base-running blunder by Auburn, two runs scored after Dayton made a throwing error during a rundown. Nelia Peralta added a two-RBI single and Garcia doubled in another run to make it 7-2 in favor of Auburn. Ellis hit her first home run in the fifth inning, while Jessie Blaine's RBI triple and a wild pitch allowed the 10th Auburn run to score, putting the eight-run-rule into effect. Annabelle Widra and Maddie Penta combined for five innings, with the two runs being charged to Widra over her three innings of work.