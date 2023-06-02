"The first time I went, it was a great visit," Waller said. "The coaches, they just made it a very great visit and they stood out from others."

The Picayune, Mississippi, native was on the Plains in March earlier this year and the visit went so well that it prompted an official.

Heading into his official visit this upcoming weekend, Auburn is one of the top schools for Jamonta Waller .

Auburn is one of three schools Waller has set up an official visit with. Penn State and Florida are the other two, although Waller did note that another program or two could jump in the mix.

When it comes to his long-term recruitment, Auburn's been there every step of the way.

"They’ve been here since the very beginning," Waller said. "Auburn, they always stayed on me. Coach [Ron] Roberts, the whole staff, Coach Hugh Freeze, they make sure they hit me up everyday, let me know that they’re not going anywhere."

Waller added on to what it means that Freeze has kept in touch everyday.

"That’s a great feeling, that’s how it should be," Waller said. "If a coach is not doing that, then that’s probably not the place for you."