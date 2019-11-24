“This is the one,” said freshman linebacker Owen Pappoe. “I’m fixing to go watch film when I get to the room, so yeah I’m going to be ready.”

Auburn coaches insist on a 24-hour rule after wins or losses, letting players use a day’ worth of time to reflect on or celebrate the result of the Tigers’ outcome on Saturdays.

Auburn breezed through its annual FCS, paycheck game against the Samford, blanking the Bulldogs 52-0.



The Tigers were ecstatic with result. Though it was an expected outcome, they did their jobs on both sides of the ball and got nearly every player on the roster into the game at some point. They were excited about that.

But it was impossible to avoid talk of the 83rd Iron Bowl — and, frankly, players weren’t really looking to.

“I'm pumped,” said quarterback Bo Nix. “I'm probably as excited as anybody.”

Auburn won’t be playing the Crimson Tide with championship implications on the line. It won’t be for a Playoff berth. But it is for pride, for bragging rights, and it’s another step toward closing out the year with double-digit wins for the third time in the Gus Malzahn era.

Auburn can also completely bury any Playoff hopes Alabama is hoping for as an 11-1 team that will miss its conference championship game. But the Tigers know they just have to focus on themselves come game time.

“You've got to be careful in a game like this playing off of emotion,” Nix said. “You just have to play like you're capable of playing.”

Nix, who will likely break Stan White’s 1990 freshman passing yardage record next Saturday and could break his touchdown record, has been to more Iron Bowls than he can count. And he’s been dreaming of hearing his name called in the starting lineup for as long as he can remember.

“Obviously growing up, you watch all these games — the Kick Six and all that — you just want to be in a game like that,” Nix said. “There's a lot riding on this game, two great teams. It'll be fun.”

Some are newcomers from elsewhere in the country that don’t truly understand the magnitude of this matchup, but are about to. Others have had it circled since signing with Auburn.

“First Iron Bowl? Shoot. Gotta be a big one for me,” Pappoe said. “I want it to be my best game of the year."