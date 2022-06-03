Tigers hosting five officials

AUBURN | Kicking off an important month of June for recruiting, Auburn will host five prospects for official visits this weekend. The group includes a top quarterback target, a talented SEC transfer, the younger brother of a current defensive back and two players at positions of need. The visitors are expected to arrive Friday and stay through Sunday.

When it comes to recruiting prep quarterbacks in the 2023 class, Auburn’s targets start and basically end — at least for now — with Glenn. Fortunately,, the Tigers are in pretty good shape with the standout from Lausanne College in Memphis, Tenn., going into the weekend. He visited Auburn in April and also attended at least one game last fall. He has family ties to AU and his full name is Auburn Brock Glenn. The Tigers will have a fight on their hands for Glenn. He had a good visit to TCU two weeks ago and plans to visit Virginia, Florida State and possibly Texas A&M before making a decision this summer. Glenn will compete in the Elite 11 finals June 28-30.

Moore played in 10 games as a freshman at LSU with 22 receptions for 177 yards. He only had five catches for 71 yards as a sophomore, electing to transfer midway through the season. He was rated a 4-star and the nation's No. 131 prospect coming out of Archbishop Rummel in Metarie, La. He originally committed to USC but flipped to LSU a couple of months before the early signing period.

Geffard has visited Auburn a number of times over the past year and the Tigers may be the team to beat for the hulking offensive guard/right tackle from Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Ga. He also plans to visit Boston College and Arkansas this month, with North Carolina and Mississippi State two more teams under consideration. A decision may not come until later this fall or December.

Auburn’s got a real battle on its hands for Jarrett, who officially visited North Carolina in May and plans to visit Georgia and possibly Clemson after his trip to AU. Don’t rule out the Tar Heels for the standout from Grimsley in Greensboro, N.C., but most project Jarrett to end up at Georgia going into June. He called the Bulldogs his leader after an unofficial visit in April. The Tigers do have one ace in the hole. Jarrett called AU freshman defensive lineman Enyce Sledge a mentor and like a big brother to him. Expect Jarrett and Sledge to spend a lot of time together this weekend. A decision from Jarrett could come this summer following his visits.