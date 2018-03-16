AUBURN | Auburn’s record-tying start to the season will face a big test the next two weekends.

The 13th-ranked Tigers, 17-1 on the season, begin conference play at home against No. 6 Texas A&M Friday before traveling to No. 4 Kentucky next weekend.

“Fifteen of our 30 games in conference are currently top 10 nationally ranked teams,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “There’s no doubt that the level of play we’ll be playing against is second to none.

“That’s kind of why we all came here. That’s why everyone of these players wanted to put on that Auburn uniform. They wanted to represent this University and the best conference in America so we might as well tee it off at the top.”