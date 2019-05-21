“We’re always going to put our best foot forward for this tournament because I think it means a lot to our program,” Thompson said. “That tournament is so special. If a ball club can figure out a way to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament you think you can do anything.”

AUBURN | Butch Thompson is confident Auburn has already secured a third consecutive NCAA Regional bid for the first time since going to seven straight from 1997-2003. But that doesn’t mean the Tigers aren’t motivated to make a run in the 2019 SEC Tournament.

The 8th-seeded Tigers will take on No. 9 seed Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, a team Auburn swept to open conference play March 15-17. The winner will face No. 1 seed Vanderbilt Wednesday while the loser will be eliminated.

Auburn has won the SEC Tournament three times, in 1978, 89 and 98.

“To win,” said shortstop Will Holland of the team’s mindset. “I mean, we got to win this first game, you know. That's all we're worried about right now is this next game against Tennessee to kind of put us in a good position to win some games in the tournament and maybe further postseason things.”

The Tigers’ 14 SEC wins and No. 19 NCAA RPI ranking have them projected as the No. 3 seed in the Louisville Regional by D1 Baseball. Playing the No. 11 RPI team Tennessee shouldn’t hurt those projections regardless of the outcome.

Elliott Anderson will start for a third time this season. In a start at Mississippi State in March and another at LSU last weekend, Anderson has an 11.37 ERA. He has a 3.13 ERA in 22 appearances out of the bullpen

"You’ve got to adjust a few things. But I’m going to it to where like I’m literally coming in the game for a situation," Anderson said. "So to me it doesn’t change. It’s just—What you’ve got to do is you’ve got to go out there and you can’t show everything at the beginning. You can’t show all your marbles at first. You’ve got to kind of give them a little bit of this and a little bit of that, but you can’t go out there and show them everything because you won’t make it through the lineup again."

The Volunteers will go with their ace, Garrett Stallings, who threw 103 pitches in a complete game win over Ole Miss Thursday.